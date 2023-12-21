Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $54.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

