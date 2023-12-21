Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of CM opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

