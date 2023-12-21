Zacks Research Comments on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2026 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.2 %

TOL stock opened at $102.11 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

