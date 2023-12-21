Research Analysts Set Expectations for Talen Energy Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talen Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

