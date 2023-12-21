FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

