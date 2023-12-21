IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $710,004.06 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $710,004.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,561,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,094,827.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IES Price Performance

IESC opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $86.43.

Get IES alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IES by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IES by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IESC

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.