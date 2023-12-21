FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 17.000-18.500 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 12.1 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.80. FedEx has a 52 week low of $167.63 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

