Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.46 for the year. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of RY stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,444,000 after buying an additional 717,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

