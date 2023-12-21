Catalent, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Catalent in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.