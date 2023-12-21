Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener Buys 30,833 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener acquired 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$541,735.81.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.08. Barrick Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$19.04 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4323641 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,350.00%.

ABX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.