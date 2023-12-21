Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

