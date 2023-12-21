PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 58,730 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $431,607.00.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.82 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

