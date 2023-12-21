Matthew M. Cain Sells 78,927 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Couchbase Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.61.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on BASE
Institutional Trading of Couchbase
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.