Matthew M. Cain Sells 78,927 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

