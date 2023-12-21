Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

