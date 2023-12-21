Insider Selling: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $833,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,570.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bread Financial alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 21,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $698,040.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $619,920.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $776,750.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE BFH opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.