EQB Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $13.14 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.14 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.91 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQB from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.63.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$83.56 on Thursday. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$53.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.58.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

