Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

