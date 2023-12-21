Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.14). The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRN opened at C$11.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of C$10.31 and a 1-year high of C$20.44.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 million.

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.