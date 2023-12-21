Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 894.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,882 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,892,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.