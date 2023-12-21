Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Sells A$860,102.85 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider David Dicker sold 70,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.14 ($8.15), for a total transaction of A$860,102.85 ($577,250.24).
David Dicker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, David Dicker sold 82,171 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.18 ($8.18), for a total transaction of A$1,001,171.46 ($671,927.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
