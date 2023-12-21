Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.44 for the year. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.68.

TD stock opened at C$83.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$75.89 and a 1-year high of C$94.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.09.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

