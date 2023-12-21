AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.0 %

AME opened at $161.82 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

