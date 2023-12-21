DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,482 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,118,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,984,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

REGN stock opened at $841.79 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $887.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $817.92 and its 200-day moving average is $795.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

