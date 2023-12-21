DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $220.26 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

