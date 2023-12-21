Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

