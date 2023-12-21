Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

