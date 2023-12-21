DnB Asset Management AS Sells 439 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,597.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,427.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.37. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

