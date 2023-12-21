iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $278.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.58. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.33 and a fifty-two week high of $287.33.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

