DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 7,063 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $551.72 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.53 and a 200-day moving average of $471.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
