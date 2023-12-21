Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,505 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

