Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.93.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $403.13 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

