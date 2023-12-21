Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Lifted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 61,306 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $20,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

