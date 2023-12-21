SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

XOP opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.78. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $114.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

