Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ameren by 138.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

