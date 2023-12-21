Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total value of $2,843,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 9th, Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $573.47 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $599.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.10 and its 200-day moving average is $399.55.

MicroStrategy last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

