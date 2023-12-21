Achain Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Achain has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $203,449.57 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

