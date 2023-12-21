G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,074.30 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00102354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00024519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005597 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.