Compound (COMP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41.94 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Compound has a market capitalization of $411.06 million and $41.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $51.06 or 0.00116078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00034825 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00024409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002180 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,049,822 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,049,754.85854576 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.21034986 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $41,316,854.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

