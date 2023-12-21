Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,954 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up about 1.5% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.53% of Super Micro Computer worth $76,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $302.08 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.28 and a 200-day moving average of $271.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.