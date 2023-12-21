Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 15,815 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1,315.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average of $201.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $219.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

