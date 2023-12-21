Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 115,650 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 658.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,650 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,877,000 after buying an additional 586,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.