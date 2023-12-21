Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 103,384 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $754.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $677.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $658.02. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $781.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

