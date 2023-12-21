Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of NVR worth $36,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 22,694.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,847.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6,093.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,132.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,519.05 and a 52-week high of $7,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

