Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,814 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity National Financial worth $41,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

