Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 63,994 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,994 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $67,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $156.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

