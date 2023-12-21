Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 20,749 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s makes up about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $38,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 924.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $388.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.45 and a 200 day moving average of $331.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.16%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

