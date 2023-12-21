Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,404 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $70,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 28,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $233.16 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $240.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

