SALT (SALT) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $35,787.86 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03163819 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34,353.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

