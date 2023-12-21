Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 127,105 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40.

On Monday, December 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,783 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,609,578.74.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00.

Datadog Trading Down 1.5 %

DDOG opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.