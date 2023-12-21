Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.95 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $34,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $263.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

